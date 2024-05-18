Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,180 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 1,093,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,313 shares of company stock worth $15,456,202 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

