Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,505,000 after acquiring an additional 129,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 2,903,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.