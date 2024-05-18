Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after acquiring an additional 486,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

