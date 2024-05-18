Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 101,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

