Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $83.75. 768,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,600. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.