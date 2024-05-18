Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

