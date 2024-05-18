Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,557,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,447,716.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

