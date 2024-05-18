Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 16,960 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NWPX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

