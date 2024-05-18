Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

