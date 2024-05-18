Marathon Capital Management Invests $385,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 327,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,924. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Profile



Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

