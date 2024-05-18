Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tutor Perini by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,269 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

