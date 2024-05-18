Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tutor Perini by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 79.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.
In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,269 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
