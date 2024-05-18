Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

