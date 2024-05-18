Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,902 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

