Marathon Capital Management Trims Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 451.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 32.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 650,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,549,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,071. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $158.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer lowered GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRWG

GrowGeneration Profile

(Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.