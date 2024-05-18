MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,135 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up 4.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 1.12% of MarketAxess worth $124,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,367,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,829 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MKTX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.71. The company had a trading volume of 279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,988. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.15. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

