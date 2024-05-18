Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $19,955,286. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.