Matisse Capital Buys New Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

NDP traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

