Matisse Capital Has $734,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. 1,968,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

