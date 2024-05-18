Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 573,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 94,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CAF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

