Matisse Capital Purchases 11,100 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 293,461 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

