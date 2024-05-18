Matisse Capital Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,473. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

