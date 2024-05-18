Matisse Capital Takes $631,000 Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 146,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 175,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

