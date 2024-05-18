Matisse Capital Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,617. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

