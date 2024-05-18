Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.23

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 96784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 5,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

