Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.19 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

