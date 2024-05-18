Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 282 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DLR traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 1,556,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,852. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

