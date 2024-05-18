Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,071. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

