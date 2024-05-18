Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.89. 3,694,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,000. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

