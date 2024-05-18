Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 36,380 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

