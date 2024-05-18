Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.