Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases Shares of 443 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $564.52. The stock had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.28. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

