Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 5,671 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.93% of Moringa Acquisition worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MACA remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $11.51.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

