Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 8,587 Shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 3.00% of AIB Acquisition worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AIB Acquisition by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.73. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. AIB Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

