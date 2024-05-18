Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys Shares of 100,838 Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Swiftmerge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.01.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

