Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,161 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE VCXB remained flat at $10.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.