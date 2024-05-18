Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,161 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
NYSE VCXB remained flat at $10.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
