Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.71% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAC remained flat at $11.55 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

