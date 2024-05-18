Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Churchill Capital Corp VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

