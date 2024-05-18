Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 2.38% of Canna-Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 223,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CNGL stock remained flat at $11.28 during trading hours on Friday. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Canna-Global Acquisition Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

