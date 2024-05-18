Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

