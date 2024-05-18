Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,654,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 4,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 397,936 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCA remained flat at $11.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.