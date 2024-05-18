Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $597,000 Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the third quarter worth $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TMTC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.