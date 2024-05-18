Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 133,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 2,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 615,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 349.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 349,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 82.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 220,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLAC remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,086. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

