Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,294,000 after buying an additional 115,359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.92. The company had a trading volume of 874,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $414.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

