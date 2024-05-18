Moonbeam Hits Market Cap of $236.88 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $236.88 million and $3.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00055533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,246,488 coins and its circulating supply is 863,750,546 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

