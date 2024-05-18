Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Shares Up 0.2%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.59. 6,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF



The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

Featured Stories

