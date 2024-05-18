MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.64.

NYSE:MP opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MP Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 222,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

