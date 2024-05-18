Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Stake Lessened by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648,925 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,541,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ NETD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.