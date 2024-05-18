Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,255.36

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,255.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012962 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.14 or 0.69481597 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

