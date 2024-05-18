New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,840 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 611,400 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

