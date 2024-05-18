New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE C traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

